The Denver Broncos re-signed offensive tackle Cam Fleming on Wednesday

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.

Fleming, 30, started 15 games for the Broncos in 2022, totaling a team-high 976 offensive snaps. He'll likely open this season as a backup with the return of left tackle Garett Bolles (broken leg) and the signing of right tackle Mike McGlinchey in the offseason

Fleming has played in 111 career games (61 starts) with four teams, including the New England Patriots (2014-17). He was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 draft by the Patriots.

Fleming played last season on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million.

The Broncos also waived OT Hunter Thedford, who they signed to a reserve/future contract in January. He has not appeared in an NFL game

--Field Level Media