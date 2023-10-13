Broncos release DE Frank Clark

Broncos defensive end Frank Clark was released after playing two games with Denver.

The 30-year-old agreed to a restructured contract earlier this week to help facilitate a trade, according to multiple reports, but was let go on Friday with no trade takers.

ESPN reported Clark sacrificed $1.7 million from his contract to help the team find a trade or agree to his release.

Clark has 58.5 career sacks and was playing on a one-year contract. He follows fellow pass rusher Randy Gregory out of Denver. The Broncos traded Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Clark was ruled out of Thursday's home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs due to an illness.

A three-time Pro Bowl player (2019-21), Clark won Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs in 2019 and last season, when he had five sacks and 39 tackles in 15 regular-season games (all starts). He began his career with the Seattle Seahawks, who selected him in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Clark has 265 career tackles with two interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries in 122 regular-season games (88 starts). He also has 13.5 sacks in 17 postseason games, the most among all players since entering the NFL in 2015.

—Field Level Media