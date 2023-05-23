The Denver Broncos released kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday

McManus, 31, spent all nine of his NFL seasons with the Broncos. The former team captain was the final player remaining from Denver's Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers

"Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "Developing into one of the NFL's most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his great family the very best in the future.

Advertisement

McManus took to Twitter to announce the news.

Advertisement Advertisement

McManus made 28 of 36 field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point tries during 17 games last season.

He has drilled 223 of 274 field-goal attempts and 277 of 286 PATs in his career with the Broncos. He ranks first in 50-yard field-goals (42) in the regular season and postseason, and second in field goals made

Advertisement

Denver does not have another kicker on its roster at the moment.

--Field Level Media