McManus made 28 of 36 field-goal attempts and 25 of 27 extra-point tries during 17 games last season.

He has drilled 223 of 274 field-goal attempts and 277 of 286 PATs in his career with the Broncos. He ranks first in 50-yard field-goals (42) in the regular season and postseason, and second in field goals made

Denver does not have another kicker on its roster at the moment.

--Field Level Media