Broncos rule out OLB Frank Clark, S Justin Simmons vs. Dolphins

Field Level Media
Sep 10, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts to a turnover in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be without two important players on defense against the host Miami Dolphins in Week 3, ruling out outside linebackers Frank Clark and safety Justin Simmons with hip injuries Friday.

Clark will miss his second straight game, but Simmons popped up on the injury report Wednesday. They both missed practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned as a limited practice participant Friday and was ruled questionable for the Miami game.

Simmons, 29, was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019, 2021 and 2022. He had 14 tackles through two games for the Broncos this season.

Clark, 30, is a three-time Pro Bowler who joined the Broncos in the offseason. He had two tackles in Week 1 and has racked up 58.5 sacks in his first eight NFL seasons with Seattle and Kansas City.

The Dolphins listed running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) as doubtful. Ahmed returned to practice in limited fashion Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) and tackle Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee) are among seven Dolphins players listed as questionable.

—Field Level Media