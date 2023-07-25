Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Broncos sign K Brett Maher

By
Field Level Media
Dec 29, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos signed former Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on Tuesday

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Maher, 33, made 29 of 32 (90.6 percent) field-goal attempts for the Cowboys last season. He played in all 17 games.

In 54 career games, Maher has converted 81 percent (94 of 116) of his field-goal tries and 95.5 percent (128 of 134) of his extra-point attempts across four NFL seasons with Dallas (2018-19, 2022) and the New Orleans Saints (2021).

Denver also signed wide receiver Nick Williams, a rookie who had 28 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns at UNLV in 2022.

Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was waived in a corresponding move.

--Field Level Media