Broncos waive K Elliott Fry

By
Field Level Media
Nov 27, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Broncos helmet before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Image: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos waived kicker Elliott Fry on Tuesday with an injury designation.

Denver's 9NEWS reported Fry has a minor lower-body injury, but the team needed the roster spot for newly signed rookie long snapper Jack Landherr.

The Broncos signed Fry, 28, in May after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He has appeared in five career games with three teams and converted 5-of-6 field goal attempts and 5-of-7 extra points.

Veteran Brett Maher is the only kicker on the roster now. The 33-year-old is in his first season in Denver following the 2022 campaign in Dallas, where he was 29-of-32 on field goal tries and hit 50-of-53 extra points.

Maher missed two field goal tries in an 18-17 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.

Landherr is an undrafted free agent from UCLA.

—Field Level Media