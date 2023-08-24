Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy carted off practice field

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday with an apparent hamstring injury.

Jeudy pulled up and grabbed at his right leg during a drill, per multiple media members.

The severity of the injury was not immediately known. The Broncos, however, already have sustained a season-ending injury to their receiving corps after Tim Patrick tore his Achilles on July 31.

Jeudy, 24, is coming off his most productive season, catching 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. The Alabama product closed his third season by averaging 6.6 catches for 91.6 yards over the final five games.

Jeudy has 157 catches for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns in 41 games (33 starts) since the Broncos selected him 15th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

