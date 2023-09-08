NFL

Browns CB Denzel Ward clears concussion protocol

Dec 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski updated Ward's status on Friday and added that starting safety Juan Thornhill will be questionable for the Week 1 game with a calf injury.

Ward, 26, was injured in the Aug. 26 preseason finale at Kansas City. He returned to practice this week and was a full participant in Friday's session.

A first-round pick (fourth overall) in 2018 and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, Ward has recorded 13 interceptions, 65 passes defensed and 239 tackles in 66 games (65 starts) with the Browns.

Thornhill, 27, did not practice Friday. He signed a three-year, $21 million deal in March after playing his first four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls.

Thornhill registered eight interceptions and 234 tackles in 65 games (52 starts) with the Chiefs since being drafted in the second round in 2019.

—Field Level Media