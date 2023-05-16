Pro Bowl defensive end Za'Darius Smith officially joined the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, completing a trade with the Minnesota Vikings that includes four draft picks

Smith hit double digits in sacks in 2022 for the third time in the past four seasons, totaling 10. He'll help the Browns replace Jadeveon Clowney opposite Myles Garrett, who also has at least 10 sacks in three of the past four seasons

Cleveland received Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks: one in 2024 and another in 2025

Smith, 30, requested his release from the team in March and posted a goodbye of sorts to Vikings fans on social media. At the time, reports said Minnesota did not plan to honor his request

Smith missed most of the 2021 season while playing for the Green Bay Packers due to a back injury. He played in one regular-season game before being placed on injured reserve, and he could not come back until the playoffs.

He then signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the division rival Vikings in March 2022. He received votes for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award last season

Across eight NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2015-18), Packers (2019-21) and Vikings, Smith has 54.5 sacks, 271 tackles, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 107 games (64 starts)

--Field Level Media