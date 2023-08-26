NFL

Browns' Jakeem Grant carted off field vs. Chiefs

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) suffers an apparent injury on a kickoff return against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (9) suffers an apparent injury on a kickoff return against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Image: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant was carted off the field with a knee injury following the opening kickoff of Saturday's preseason game against the host Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

Per reports, Grant's right leg was placed in an air cast prior to his departure from the field. He immediately was ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Browns.

Advertisement

Grant, 30, had worked his way back to action after sustaining a ruptured Achilles last summer.

He has 100 catches for 1,140 yards and seven touchdowns in 81 career games with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. He also averages 24.5 yards per kick return and 10.3 yards per punt return in his career.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media