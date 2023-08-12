NFL

Browns LB Jacob Phillips injures pectoral for second straight year

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) tackles him from behind during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Oct 16, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) tackles him from behind during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Image: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips will undergo surgery after tearing his pectoral muscle in the team's preseason game against the Washington Commanders, coach Kevin Stefanski announced Saturday

Watch
Surf Girls Hawai'i star says she has something called 'duck syndrome'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
August 3, 2023
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
August 3, 2023

Phillips is expected to miss the upcoming season, per reports

The news is all too familiar for Phillips, who finished last season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury

Advertisement

Phillips, 24, totaled 46 tackles and two sacks in seven games (four starts) last season

He has 88 tackles and three sacks in 20 games (eight starts) since being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Medi