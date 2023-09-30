Browns RB Nick Chubb has first of 2 surgeries

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent the first of two surgeries on Friday to repair his torn left medial collateral ligament, the team said Saturday.

Head team physician Dr. James Voos repaired damage to Chubb's medial capsule, meniscus and medial collateral ligament, per the team.

A second surgery to repair Chubb's ACL will happen in the coming months.

Chubb was injured on Sept. 18 in Cleveland's 26-22 loss to the host Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb rushed up the middle for a gain of 5 yards with 14:14 left in the second quarter and was in the process of being tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Cole Holcomb when safety Minkah Fitzpatrick dropped his shoulder and ran directly into Chubb's left knee.

The hit by Fitzpatrick caused Chubb's leg to bend, and Chubb sat up and grabbed his knee and could be heard yelling in anguish through the field microphones.

Chubb, 27, rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries before exiting. He had 170 yards on 28 carries this season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past four seasons, gaining a career-high 1,525 last season. Chubb had 996 yards as a rookie in 2018 before beginning his streak of 1,000-yard seasons.

—Field Level Media