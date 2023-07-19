Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Browns release DT Perrion Winfrey after threat allegations

Field Level Media
Cleveland Browns defensive end Perrion Winfrey works on pass rushing drill during training camp on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Berea. Akr 7 30 Browns 16
Image: PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perrion Winfrey was released by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday morning after police launched an investigation into allegations he threatened a woman while possessing a firearm

The defensive tackle was a fourth-round pick in 2022, appearing in 13 games and recording 22 tackles.

Two women reported encountering Winfrey in a hotel lobby on Tuesday night, alleging he responded to them shouting an insult with a threat and showing he was in possession of a gun.

The police report states Winfrey was not on the scene when officers arrived but the women claiming to know the 22-year-old said they recorded part of the encounter with cell phones.

--Field Level Media