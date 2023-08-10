NFL

Browns sign eight-year veteran DT Shelby Harris

Jun 7, 2022; Renton, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) walks back to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
The Cleveland Browns signed free agent defensive tackle Shelby Harris on Thursday

NFL Network reported it was a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million for the eight-year veteran

Harris, who turns 32 on Friday, recorded 44 tackles and two sacks in 15 starts with Seattle in 2022

He has 261 tackles, 24.5 sacks and 29 passes defensed in 98 games (64 starts) with the then-Oakland Raiders (2014-15), Denver Broncos (2017-21) and Seahawks

The Raiders drafted Harris in the seventh round (235th overall) in 2014

His arrival helps to shore up a defensive line that saw defensive ends Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas undergo knee surgeries earlier this week

The Browns released defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, 25, in a corresponding transaction Thursday. He has played in 12 games (one start) with the Houston Texans (2021-22) and San Francisco 49ers (2022)

