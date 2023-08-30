Browns sign QB P.J. Walker to practice squad

The Cleveland Browns signed former starting quarterback and Chicago castoff P.J. Walker to their practice squad on Wednesday, giving the team three QBs heading into the season.

The Browns cut Kellen Mond on Tuesday after trading Joshua Dobbs to Arizona last week. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the primary backup to Deshaun Watson.

Walker was a surprise camp casualty of the Bears.

Walker, 28, had played the past three seasons for the Carolina Panthers and signed a two-year contract with Chicago in March worth a reported $4.15 million with more than $2 million in guarantees.

Walker played 15 games, including seven starts, for the Panthers from 2020-22. He completed 131 of 228 attempts (57.5 percent) for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 63.9 passer rating.

Also Wednesday, the Browns signed former Kansas City cornerback Kahlef Hailassie off the waiver wire. Cleveland reportedly planned to release cornerback A.J. Green in a corresponding move. He played in 31 games over the past three seasons for the Browns.

Also, the team signed OL Alex Leatherwood to their practice squad. Leatherwood was also cut by the Bears.

—Field Level Media