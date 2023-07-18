Browns unveil white alternate helmets

The Cleveland Browns will wear a white helmet in three games this upcoming season, the team announced Tuesday

The Browns sported an all-white helmet when the franchise debuted in 1946 and carried that look into 1950. They switched to the more familiar orange shell in 1951

Advertisement

Cleveland will debut its "new" look against the host Pittsburgh Steelers in a "Monday Night Football" game on Sept. 18. The Browns also will wear their throwback helmets versus the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 15 and against the New York Jets in their home regular-season finale on Dec. 28

Advertisement Advertisement

"We're super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet," said JW Johnson, Browns executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said. "We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons -- it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.

--Field Level Media