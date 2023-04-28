Bruins C David Krejci a game-time decision for Game 6

Boston Bruins center David Krejci turns 37 on Friday, but it remains to be seen whether he'll spend part of his birthday on the ice for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the host Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla

Krejci, who is nursing an upper-body injury, remains a game-time decision for the contest.

"I'll take warmup and see how it feels," Krejci said on Friday morning. "I believe in every single guy in here. We watched some video. We know what we can be better at and we'll try to do that tonight. If I'm in, I'll try to be at my best and help the team as much as I can."

Krejci played in the first two games of the best-of-seven series then was a late scratch prior to Boston's 4-2 victory over Florida in Game 3. He recorded his lone point -- an assist -- in the playoffs during the Bruins' 3-1 win in the series opener

Pavel Zacha largely has taken Krejci's place on the second line in his absence.

The Bruins hold a 3-2 lead in the series. The history-making team had a chance to close out the series on home ice Wednesday, but the Panthers stayed alive with 4-3 win in overtime in Game 5

Krejci had 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games this season.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Krejci has totaled 786 points (231 goals, 555 assists) in 1,032 career games. He was selected by Boston in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media