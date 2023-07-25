Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announces retirement

Six-time Selke Trophy recipient Patrice Bergeron announced his retirement from the NHL in a statement posted by the Boston Bruins on Tuesday

Bergeron, the Bruins' captain for the past three seasons, opted to call it a career one day after his 38th birthday

"For the last 20 years I have been able to live my dream every day. I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play," Bergeon wrote as part of his statement. "I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player."

Bergeron captured his second consecutive Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward in 2022-23 after totaling 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) last season, his 19th in the NHL.

A Stanley Cup champion in 2011 and two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada (2010, 2014), Bergeron finished third in both points (1,040) and games (1,294) in franchise history behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,518 games) and Johnny Bucyk (1,436).

He ranks in the top five in Bruins history in several statistical categories

"Patrice, there are not enough words to describe the impact you have left on our organization, your teammates, the people you've worked with, the fans you gave everything for, and the city and region you represented so well," the Bruins wrote on social media

"You did it all with the utmost respect, class, and character. Quite simply, you always made us proud. For everything, we say THANK YOU."

The Boston Red Sox were among those to pay tribute to Bergeron on social media.

"The definition of a Boston athlete," the team wrote. "Thanks for everything you gave this city, Bergy."

--Field Level Media