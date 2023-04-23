Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Bruins' David Krejci out for Game 4, unlikely to play in Game 5

Field Level Media
Mar 21, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46) looks on during the second period against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden.
Image: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins forward David Krejci has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the host Florida Panthers due to an upper-body injury

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Krejci is unlikely to play in Game 5 on Wednesday in Boston

"I wouldn't think he's a real option for Game 5," Montgomery said.

The Bruins hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series entering Sunday's game in Sunrise, Fla

Krejci, 36, was a late scratch prior to Boston's 4-2 victory over Florida on Friday in Game 3 of the series. He recorded his lone point -- an assist -- in the playoffs during the Bruins' 3-1 win on Monday in the series opener

Krejci had 56 points (16 goals, 40 assists) in 70 games this season.

A Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, Krejci has totaled 786 points (231 goals, 555 assists) in 1,032 career games. He was selected by Boston in the second round of the 2004 NHL Draft

--Field Level Media