NHL

Bruins sign F David Pastrnak to 8-year, $90M extension

By
Field Level Media
Feb 25, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak (88) awaits the start of play against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period at Rogers Arena.
Image: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bruins star David Pastrnak signed an eight-year, $90 million contract extension with an annual salary-cap hit of $11.25 million, keeping him in Boston through the 2030-31 season, the team announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Pastrnak is in the midst of a stellar season with the NHL-best Bruins. In 60 games, he leads the Bruins in goals (42), assists (38) and points (80), with a plus-27 rating. He is tied with Buffalo's Tage Thompson for fourth place on the league's season scoring list.

In Boston, fellow forward Brad Marchand is second on the team with 53 points.

Pastrnak also leads the Bruins in points per game (1.33), even strength goals (28), even strength points (51) and power play goals (14).

Boston selected Pastrnak with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he is in his ninth season with the franchise. In 570 career games, Pastrnak has tallied 584 points (282 goals, 302 assists).

His 282 goals are ninth in Bruins history. In the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, the Czech led the NHL in goals with 48.

The Bruins continued to add to their roster on Thursday, despite a 47-8-5 record and 99 points.

Boston acquired forward Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings for a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

