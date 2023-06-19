The Boston Bruins signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension

The deal announced on Monday carries a $775,000 NHL cap hit for the 2023-24 season.

Bussi, 24, went 22-5-4 with a .924 save percentage and 2.40 goals-against average with the AHL's Providence Bruins in 2022-23

The 6-foot-5 New York native was selected to play in the AHL All-Star game.

--Field Level Media