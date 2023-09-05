NHL

Bruins sign veteran F Danton Heinen to tryout deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Danton Heinen (43) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center.
Mar 23, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Danton Heinen (43) in action during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center.
Image: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins signed veteran forward Danton Heinen to a professional tryout agreement on Tuesday.

Watch
Has Bill Belichick lost his touch? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The MLB front office that may have fumbled the season worse than the Angels | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 1:52PM
Was Trey Lance Kyle Shanahan's biggest mistake? | Agree to Disagree
Thursday 10:41AM

Heinen, 28, broke into the NHL with the Bruins in 2016 after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Advertisement

Heinen went on to play for Boston (2016-20), the Anaheim Ducks (2020-21) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2021-23). He had a career-high 18 goals for Pittsburgh in 2021-22 and 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 65 games last year, but he was not re-signed.

Heinen has 176 career points (70 goals, 106 assists) over 413 games in the NHL.

—Field Level Media