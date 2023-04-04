Bryan Reynolds homers again as Pirates down Red Sox

Bryan Reynolds collected three hits for the second consecutive game to help the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Tuesday night

Reynolds hit a solo home run, a double and had an RBI single on Tuesday. His three hits in Pittsburgh's 7-6 triumph over Boston on Monday night included two home runs. He has four home runs in the past three games.

Ji Hwan Bae added a two-run homer -- the first long ball of his major league career -- for Pittsburgh, which can sweep the three-game series with a victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The Red Sox, who scored 33 runs in their first four games, were held to four hits in the loss

The Pirates received a strong start from Roansy Contreras (1-0), who limited Boston to one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out two and exited the mound with a 3-1 lead

Four Pittsburgh relievers -- Dauri Moreta, Jose Hernandez, Colin Holderman, and David Bednar -- combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Bednard handled the ninth inning and earned his third save.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta (0-1) lasted five innings. He gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six. He surrendered both Pittsburgh home runs.

The Red Sox struck first in the opening inning. After singles by Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner put runners first on third, a Masataka Yoshida groundout scored Verdugo from third to give Boston a 1-0 lead

Bae's home run in the second put the Pirates in front 2-1, and Reynolds made it 3-1 by hitting a solo home run in the third

Pittsburgh added to its lead in the seventh when a Reynolds single -- his third hit of the game -- scored Tyler Heineman from second.

Reese McGuire had two of Boston's four hits.

--Field Level Media