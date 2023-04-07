Bryan Reynolds' six RBIs power Pirates past White Sox

Bryan Reynolds drove in six runs on a home run and a triple and the Pittsburgh Pirates rode a five-run fifth inning to win their home opener 13-9 over the Chicago White Sox on Friday

Carlos Santana also homered for Pittsburgh. Ji Hwan Bae, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe each had an RBI double, and Oneil Cruz and Jason Delay hit RBI singles for the Pirates

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill allowed seven runs and eight hits in four innings. Dauri Moreta (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and Wil Crowe got a three-inning save.

Luis Robert Jr. hit a pair of two-run homers and an RBI single, and Jake Burger and Oscar Colas also homered for the White Sox

Chicago starter Lucas Giolito gave up seven runs and 12 hits in four innings. Jake Diekman (0-1) gave up four runs in one-third of an inning.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the first when Tim Anderson doubled and scored on Andrew Vaughn's groundout

Santana tied it with his second homer, to right, in the second. Joe doubled and scored on Bae's double to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead

In the third, Anderson singled ahead of Robert's third homer, to center, to make it 3-2. Yoan Moncada then singled before Burger's blast to left center, his first of the season, making it 5-2.

In the Pittsburgh third, Reynolds singled, went to second on Andrew McCutchen's single and scored on Hayes' double to cut it to 5-3.

Bae led off the bottom of the fourth with a bunt single, went to third on Delay's single and scored on Cruz's single to make it 5-4. Reynolds followed with a homer to center for a 7-5 lead.

The White Sox tied it in the fifth when Anderson singled before Robert homered to right

In the bottom of the fifth against Diekman, Joe doubled, Bae singled and Delay put Pittsburgh ahead 8-7 with an RBI single. Cruz walked to load the bases.

After Jimmy Lambert replaced Diekman, Reynolds tripled to clear the bases and came home on second baseman Elvis Andrus' fielding error, pushing it to 12-7.

Joe added an RBI double in the eighth. Colas homered and Robert hit an RBI single for Chicago in the ninth before Crowe got the final outs.

--Field Level Media