Bryce Harper breaks HR drought, Phillies sweep Padres

Kyle Schwarber homered and drove in three runs, Bryce Harper added a home run and double, and the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 9-4 to sweep a day-night doubleheader on Saturday

The Phillies won the opener 6-4

Johan Rojas added three hits and two RBIs while Trea Turner had two hits and an RBI. Bryson Stott also contributed two hits and two runs scored.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker (11-3) tossed five innings and gave up four hits and two runs with three walks and three strikeouts. It was the seventh consecutive victory for Walker

Juan Soto had two hits and an RBI and Trent Grisham added an RBI single for the Padres

Padres starter Ryan Weathers (1-6) allowed six hits and four runs with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings

The Padres went ahead 1-0 in the first when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an RBI groundout on a diving stop by Stott at second base. Tatis would later leave the game in the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury

Harper ripped a solo homer to center in the fourth to tie the game at 1. It was only Harper's fourth home run of the season and his first since May 25 -- a span of 166 plate appearances.

San Diego regained a 2-1 advantage in the fifth when Grisham hit an RBI single to right.

In the bottom of the fifth, Garrett Stubbs put down a bunt single followed by Rojas' single for his first Major League hit. Schwarber then launched a three-run homer to right and the Phillies went back ahead 4-2

Rojas' RBI bunt single with one out in the sixth gave the Phillies a 5-2 lead. Turner added an RBI single for a four-run advantage

Edmundo Sosa was hit by a pitch by Brent Honeywell with the bases loaded in the seventh for a 7-2 lead. Stubbs then drew a walk to force in another run and Rojas followed with an RBI single for a 9-2 advantage.

Soto hit an RBI double to deep center in the eighth and the Padres tacked on a run in the ninth on a wild pitch by Gregory Soto

--Field Level Media