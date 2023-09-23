Bryce Harper, Phillies continue success against Mets

Bryce Harper homered and finished with three RBIs Saturday afternoon for the host Philadelphia Phillies, who inched closer to clinching a National League wild-card spot by beating the New York Mets 7-5.

Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead solo homer in the third for the Phillies (86-69), who reduced their magic number for clinching a playoff berth to two and increased their lead to five games over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the NL's top wild-card spot. The Diamondbacks' game against the New York Yankees was rained out.

The Phillies have won the first three games of the four-game series against the Mets (71-84), who were officially eliminated from contention with Friday's 5-4, 10-inning loss.

Harper began the Phillies' comeback from an early 2-0 deficit by homering into the second deck leading off the second against Jose Quintana (3-6). Nick Castellanos had an RBI triple later in the inning.

The Phillies scored three times in the fifth, when Johan Rojas raced home from third on Trea Turner's grounder to short and Harper added a two-run single with two outs.

Zack Wheeler (13-6) worked in and out of trouble but earned the win after allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings.

Gregory Soto allowed a hit and a walk in the eighth before striking out Mark Vientos to strand a pair of runners. Jose Alvarado earned his 10th save with a perfect ninth — the lone 1-2-3 inning for the Phillies' pitchers.

The Mets took their early lead in unusual fashion in the second, when DJ Stewart and Ronny Mauricio scored on shortstop Turner's error of a potential double-play ball by Brett Baty. Mauricio, who was at first, slowed down upon reaching third but raced home when left fielder Kyle Schwarber lobbed the ball to Turner.

Brandon Nimmo had a two-run triple in the seventh and scored on Francisco Lindor's sacrifice fly.

Quintana allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out 10 over six innings.

—Field Level Media