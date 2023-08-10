NBA

Bryce James, LeBron's son, switches schools

July 3, 2023; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Bryce James (5), son of LeBron James, cheers during the E16 Strive for Greatness and Expressions game at the first day of the Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Strive for Greatness defeated Expressions 78-69.
Image: Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce James, the second son of Los Angeles Lakers great LeBron James, will play for Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., in the 2023-24 season

The junior guard made the announcement on social media after his first practice with the Knights on Wednesday

James played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon High School with his older brother, Bronny James

Bryce James previously was set to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City, Calif., but reconsidered

Already on the Notre Dame roster is Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P. Miller is a four-star prospect who committed to Houston's 2024 class two years ago

The 247Sports composite lists James as the No. 14 shooting guard in the 2025 class

