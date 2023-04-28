Bryce Young, Bijan Robinson top odds for Offensive ROY

The first quarterback and first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday are the co-favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Top overall pick Bryce Young, the Alabama quarterback selected by the Carolina Panthers, and No. 8 pick Bijan Robinson, the Texas running back chosen by the Atlanta Falcons, are both listed by FanDuel and BetMGM at +400 odds to claim Offensive Rookie of the Year.

DraftKings posted Robinson as a +400 favorite, with Young just behind at +475.

The next two quarterbacks off the board after Young were listed as the No. 3 and No. 4 choices by FanDuel and BetMGM.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, drafted second overall by the Houston Texans, was posted at +600 by FanDuel, +650 by BetMGM. Florida's Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts, has odds of +700 at FanDuel, +650 at BetMGM.

DraftKings has Stroud at +700 and Richardson at +1200, the fourth- and sixth-best odds, respectively. New Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, chosen 20th out of Ohio State, is third at DraftKings (+650). New Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the No. 12 overall pick out of Alabama, had +850 odds at DraftKings.

Smith-Njigba is listed at +700 by BetMGM, +800 by FanDuel. Gibbs is at +2500 according to FanDuel and BetMGM.

New Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison, chosen 23rd out of Southern California, has +1600 odds at DraftKings and FanDuel, while BetMGM lists him at +1400.

Others with odds of +2000 or lower at one or more of the books were Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnson (No. 21 out of TCU) and Baltimore Ravens receiver Zay Flowers (No. 22 out of Boston College), plus three players who weren't selected in the first round: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

