Buccaneers DL William Gholston to return for 11th season

Defensive end William Gholston re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday

The Bucs did not disclosed terms of the deal for Gholston, however the Tampa Bay Times said it was a one-year deal.

He is the second longest-serving tenured Buccaneer behind linebacker Lavonte David, who's played for Tampa for 12 seasons.

Gholston, who turns 32 on Monday, has been with the Bucs since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He's ranked ninth in franchise history for games played with 153 and hasn't missed a game since the 2017 season.

Gholston has recorded 401 career tackles (58 for loss), including 49 last season. He's compiled 77 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Gholston also is a strong presence off the field in the Tampa Bay community, having been the Bucs' 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work with food pantry programs, cancer research and youth mentorships.

The Bucs earlier waived linebacker Jeremy Banks to make room for Gholston on the roster.

--Field Level Media