Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Buccaneers DL William Gholston to return for 11th season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end William Gholston re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

The Bucs did not disclosed terms of the deal for Gholston, however the Tampa Bay Times said it was a one-year deal.

Advertisement

He is the second longest-serving tenured Buccaneer behind linebacker Lavonte David, who's played for Tampa for 12 seasons.

Gholston, who turns 32 on Monday, has been with the Bucs since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He's ranked ninth in franchise history for games played with 153 and hasn't missed a game since the 2017 season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gholston has recorded 401 career tackles (58 for loss), including 49 last season. He's compiled 77 quarterback hits, 19.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Gholston also is a strong presence off the field in the Tampa Bay community, having been the Bucs' 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work with food pantry programs, cancer research and youth mentorships.

The Bucs earlier waived linebacker Jeremy Banks to make room for Gholston on the roster.

--Field Level Media