NFL

Buccaneers to start Baker Mayfield in preseason opener

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 30, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) work out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Jul 30, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask (2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) work out during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It's Baker Mayfield to start preseason Game 1 and Kyle Trask in preseason Game 2

So said Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles on Wednesday as the Buccaneers prepare for their first season without Tom Brady and uncertainty at the quarterback position

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

Bowles said "not really" when asked if there was thought that went into the starter for Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That seems to mirror the Bucs' depth chart released Tuesday that denotes Mayfield or Trask at QB1

Advertisement

Trask will draw the start against the New York Jets on Aug. 19, and the team "will go from there," Bowles said

The word "or" shows how close the training camp competition is between the signal-callers vying to replace Brady, the retired seven-time Super Bowl champion

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mayfield signed with Tampa Bay in March as the presumed starter after making three stops during a whirlwind 2022. After being traded from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina that offseason, he was 2-8 with 2,163 yards, 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams

Mayfield, 28, is 31-38 as a starter since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018

Trask, 25, has only appeared in one game since Tampa Bay drafted him in the second round in 2021. Last week, offensive coordinator Dave Canales said Trask had closed the gap on Mayfield with his performance in camp

--Field Level Medi