MLB

Buck Showalter will not return as Mets manager in 2024

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sep 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Sep 28, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Buck Showalter (11) looks on from the dugout before a game against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.
Image: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Buck Showalter told reporters Sunday that he is not returning to manage the New York Mets next season.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Showalter announced the decision prior to the Mets' regular-season finale against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. He will manage the game for New York, which entered Sunday's contest with a 74-86 record to reside in fourth place in the National League East.

Advertisement

Mets owner Steve Cohen confirmed that the team is "heading in a new direction" shortly after Showalter's announcement.

"We let Buck know we'll be parting ways. We will begin the search for a new manager immediately," Cohen said. "Buck is a generational manager, and we value what he has done for our team, including leading us to a 101-win season and postseason berth last year. The commitment and heart that Buck brings to the game will be felt by our organization for years to come. We wish Buck all the best in the next chapter of his career."

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Mets are prepared to introduce new president of baseball operations David Stearns on Monday.

Showalter was named the 2022 Manager of the Year, becoming the first man to win the honor four times with four different teams (New York Yankees in 1994, Texas Rangers in 2004, Baltimore Orioles in 2014). He joined Bobby Cox and Tony La Russa as the only four-time winners of the award in history.

Showalter, 67, posted a 175-147 record in his two seasons with the Mets.

"I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team. I'm proud of what the Mets did," Showalter said. "We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, as much fun as I've ever had in the game. It reminded me of why I always loved this kind of work."

Advertisement

Showalter owns a 1,726-1,664 record in his managerial career with the Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Rangers, Orioles and Mets.

—Field Level Media