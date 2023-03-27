Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out vs. Pistons

By
Field Level Media
Mar 25, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
Image: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss Monday night's game against the host Detroit Pistons due to right knee soreness.

This is reportedly the first time Antetokounmpo has been sidelined by his right knee this season. He has missed other games due to left knee soreness. Overall, the contest will mark the 16th that the two-time MVP has missed.

Antetokounmpo played 31 minutes in Saturday's 129-106 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. He had 31 points and nine rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 31.1 points along with 11.7 rebounds in 59 games.

He is considered one of three leading NBA MVP candidates along with reigning two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

Fellow Bucks All-Star Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) will also miss the game. He is averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 62 games.

Milwaukee (53-21) has the best record in the NBA. The Bucks are 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

--Field Level Media