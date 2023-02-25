Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Bucks lose Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), beat Heat for 13th straight win

By
Field Level Media
Feb 24, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum.
Image: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and Bobby Portis added 18 in his first game since Jan. 23 as the Milwaukee Bucks won their 13th consecutive game, taking down the visiting Miami Heat 128-99.

Giannis Antetokounmpo exited with 1:13 left in the first quarter due to a right knee injury, motioning the Bucks' bench for a timeout and immediately heading on his own into the tunnel. He finished with four points, four rebounds and four assists in just six minutes on the court.

Without their superstar, Milwaukee cruised with a balanced scoring attack. Brook Lopez scored 17 and grabbed seven boards, Grayson Allen dropped 16, Khris Middleton added 12 and Jae Crowder scored nine points in his Bucks debut and his first game of the 2022-23 season.

Meyers Leonard also made his Bucks debut after Milwaukee awarded a 10-day contract to the big man who hasn't played since 2021 due to injury and suspension after using an antisemitic slur on a live stream. He scored five points and grabbed six rebounds in 15 minutes of action against his former Heat teammates.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who scored 23 points. Bam Adebayo added 18 and Caleb Martin scored 17 while new arrival Kevin Love grabbed eight rebounds and dished four assists but failed to score. Tyler Herro returned from injury and scored 14 points in a return to his hometown.

The Bucks were hot offensively from the get-go, ending the first quarter on a 15-7 run and leading 42-32 after making seven of their 19 total 3-pointers in the opening frame. Their lead slowly expanded, stretching to 17 at halftime and only growing from then on.

Milwaukee earned a four-game season series split against Miami, winning each of the two matchups it played at home. The Bucks are currently in the midst of the longest active win streak in the NBA.

--Field Level Media

