Bucks sign F Alex Antetokounmpo to training camp roster

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Team Antetokounmpo player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34), Team Antetokounmpo player Alex Antetokounmpo of the Raptors 905 of the NBA G League (29), Team Antetokounmpo player Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (43) during the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed a third Antetokounmpo brother to their 2023-24 training camp roster.

Forward Alex Antetokounmpo will join older siblings Giannis and Thanasis in new coach Adrian Griffin's first camp starting Oct. 3, per multiple reports.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 22, averaged 5.8. points and 3.1 rebounds in 32 games last season with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's NBA G League affiliate.

He was a prep star at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay, Wis. He played professionally in Spain before joining Raptors 905 of the G League in 2021.

Alex could become the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to play in the NBA. Kostas played for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers from 2018-21.

—Field Level Media