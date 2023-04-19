Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Bucks upgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo to questionable

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped up after a collision in the first half against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Apr 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped up after a collision in the first half against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Image: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was upgraded from doubtful to questionable hours before Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Miami Heat in Milwaukee on Wednesday

Watch
Does Jalen Hurts' contract help or hurt Lamar Jackson? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Domantas Sabonis at fault for the Draymond stomp? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
Echo Kellum's mixed feelings on Chicago Bears owners & new stadium
Yesterday

The official team injury report released on gameday comes as Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer transparently implied the two rest days between games 1 and 2 in the series was working in Milwaukee's favor

Advertisement

"I mean, I think if I'm being honest, I think there is an optimism (that Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Game 2). Time is a little bit on our side, but I think that equation will flip, so yeah, I would say we're optimistic," Budenholzer said Tuesday night.

Milwaukee lost to the No. 8 seed Heat, 130-117, on Sunday, and Antetokounmpo exited in the first half after landing on his lower back on a drive to the basket.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
42% Off
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Listen up
These are some of the best earbuds Samsung users can get and feature active noise cancelling, incredible sound quality, and a long-lasting fast-charging battery.

Advertisement

He was fouled with 4:13 left in the first quarter, made one of the two ensuing free throws and stayed in the game before going to the locker room with 1:46 left in the period.

He re-entered the game with 9:56 left in the second quarter, but returned to the locker room less than two minutes later.

Advertisement

Heat coach Eric Spoelstra said Miami prepared for both scenarios -- including a full-strength Giannis -- in film sessions before Game 2.

Miami is without guard Tyler Herro due to a fractured right hand. He was injured in Game 1 and officially ruled out on the injury report.

Advertisement

Point guard Kyle Lowry is questionable with left knee soreness but said Wednesday he's ready to go "with no limitations."

--Field Level Media