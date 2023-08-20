Bucs coach mulling options for starting quarterback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Sunday that he isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, and he doesn't feel rushed to do so.

"We don't have a timetable on it," Bowles said. "We'll name it when we name it. We feel comfortable with where we're at, so we'll go from there."

Advertisement

The Buccaneers will play their final preseason game on Aug. 26 against the Baltimore Ravens. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are expected to play in that game for the Bucs, who saw fellow quarterback John Wolford sustain a neck injury in the team's 13-6 victory over the New York Jets on Saturday.

Wolford was discharged from a New York-area hospital in time to fly home with the team.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mayfield signed with Tampa Bay in March as the presumed starter after making three stops during a whirlwind 2022. After being traded from the Cleveland Browns to Carolina that offseason, he was 2-8 with 2,163 yards, 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions with the Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield, 28, is 31-38 as a starter since being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018.

Advertisement

Trask, 25, has only appeared in one regular-season game since Tampa Bay drafted him in the second round in 2021. He is 3-for-9 passing for 23 yards.

—Field Level Media