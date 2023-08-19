NFL

Bucs get past Jets but QB John Wolford injures neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) catches a touchdown pass as New York Jets cornerback Derrick Langford (36) looks on in the first half of a preseason NFL game at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in East Rutherford.
Rookie receiver Trey Palmer scored the only touchdown of the game on a 33-yard pass from Kyle Trask as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New York Jets 13-6 on Saturday night in a preseason game in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trask launched the pass to the end zone, where Palmer — a sixth-round draft pick out of Nebraska — tipped the ball in the air before securing it with two hands for Tampa Bay's first lead, 10-6, with 1:53 left in the second quarter.

Trask, with Baker Mayfield on the sidelines, was 20-of-28 passing for 218 yards and the touchdown. Teammate John Wolford was 4-for-4 for 57 yards before leaving the game with a neck injury in the third quarter after getting sacked by Jets defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes. Wolford was taken off the field by stretcher.

The Bucs announced that Wolford had movement in his extremities and was being taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Tampa Bay's Chase McLaughlin added a 48-yard field goal with 11:07 left in the fourth quarter for the seven-point advantage.

Greg Zuerlein accounted for all of New York's points with 31- and 38-yard field goals in the second quarter.

Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a 35-yarder to get the Bucs on the board and tie the game at 3-3 in the second quarter.

With Aaron Rodgers sitting out the game, Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson completed 9 of 13 passes for 70 yards and led the team in rushing with two carries for a game-high 41 yards, including a 35-yard run.

New York's third-string quarterback Tim Boyle was 13-for-24 for 106 yards with one interception.

