Bucs hang on to beat Ravens, 26-20

Aug 26, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyu Kelly (17) breaks up Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ryan Miller (81) catch in the end zone during the second half at Raymond James Stadium.
Kyle Trask threw for 192 yards and a touchdown, and Chase McLaughlin made all four of his field-goal attempts as the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Baltimore Ravens 26-20 on Saturday night in a preseason game.

Trask completed 19 of 31 passes, while Baker Mayfield went 6-for-6 for 43 yards and a TD for Tampa Bay (2-1).

Josh Johnson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Laquan Treadwell to give the Ravens (1-2) a 7-0 lead with 11:16 left in the first quarter, but the Buccaneers scored 20 of the game's next 23 points to take control.

Baltimore's Anthony Brown threw for 171 yards on 12-for-21 passing and Owen Wright led all rushers with 89 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Wright drew the Ravens within 23-20 with a 2-yard rushing TD with 9:17 left in the game, but McLaughlin responded with a 48-yard field goal with just over two minutes left to put the finishing touches on the victory.

—Field Level Media