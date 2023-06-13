The quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask is getting into full swing this week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' minicamp

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall draft pick now with his fourth NFL team, said Tuesday he's feeling comfortable with the Bucs' offense so far.

"I feel comfortable with where I'm at right now. Now, it's about making sure that my comfortability resonates with everyone else," Mayfield said. "That is the quarterback's job, is to make sure everybody gets on the same page and make sure we breathe that confidence throughout the whole team. I feel good with where I am at right now, but there is obviously always room to improve."

Though it's only June, Mayfield was concerned about cleaning up turnovers the offense committed during drills against the Bucs' tough defense.

"But that's what happens when you get the full defense back out there and the competition starts flying around a bit," Mayfield said. "We just need to hone it in, but luckily, it's minicamp now, so we're going to be able to watch the film altogether and do a walkthrough to correct some of those mistakes."

Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2022 season, but the Panthers went 1-5 in his six starts and his stay was short-lived. He was granted his release in early December and the Los Angeles Rams claimed him off waivers while dealing with quarterback injuries.

Across 12 games (10 starts) for the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2022.

Trask, meanwhile, got into his first NFL game last season and went 3-for-9 for 23 yards. After backing up Tom Brady for two years, Trask has more of a chance to earn playing time.

Only a few years removed from his college days at Florida, where he was a Heisman finalist in 2020, Trask said he looked at Tuesday's assignment like a final exam.

"We've been studying all throughout OTAs and then you've got three days to put it altogether," Trask said. "The first day, we're still working through some things and tightening up some things, but altogether, I think we're really getting all of the concepts down together well and looking pretty solid."

Head coach Todd Bowles revealed little about his quarterbacks' progress, saying both Mayfield and Trask are "getting used to" playing with star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and receiving play calls from first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales.

Asked where the QBs have shown the most growth recently, Bowles said, "Understanding the offense and making audibles at the line of scrimmage."

--Field Level Media