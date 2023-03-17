Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Bucs release RB Leonard Fournette, TE Cameron Brate

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Image: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially released running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate on Friday.

Watch
Grant Hill looks to repeat Team USA's 2004 "success"
An hour ago
Bobby Farrelly on working with actors with disabilities
Yesterday

Fournette, 28, signed a three-year, $21 million extension prior to the 2022 season. He rushed for 668 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 catches for 523 yards and three scores in 16 games (nine starts).

Fournette has rushed for 4,478 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 312 catches for 2,219 yards and seven scores in 79 career games (61 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buccaneers. He was selected by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Advertisement

Fournette was supplanted by then-rookie Rachaad White as the starter in Week 10. His pre-June 1 release saves a reported $3.5 million against the salary cap.

Cutting ties with Brate, 31, reportedly clears another $2 million in cap space.

An undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014, Brate spent parts of nine seasons with the Buccaneers.

G/O Media may get a commission
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet
49% off
Kohler Elongated Warm Bidet Toilet

Luxury bidet
This bidet has all of the features: heated seat, adjustable nozzle, self-cleaning, and a nightlight.

Advertisement

He was limited to 20 catches for 174 yards in 11 games last season. He sustained a concussion in Week 4 and was later taken off the field on a stretcher with a neck injury in Week 7.

Brate totaled 273 catches for 2,857 yards and 33 touchdowns in 126 career games with the Buccaneers.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL