Bucs WR Russell Gage ruptured patellar tendon

Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage will have season-ending surgery this week to repair a ruptured patellar tendon, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

He was carted off the field Wednesday after sustaining the knee injury during a joint practice session with the New York Jets in Florham Park, N.J.

Gage, 27, caught 51 passes for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 13 games (four starts) in his first season with the Buccaneers in 2022.

He has 244 receptions for 2,491 yards and 14 scores in 74 games (25 starts) with the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2018.

Gage had been listed as a starter on the Bucs' depth chart, along with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. His absence opens the door for Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins and David Moore, among other wide receivers on the roster.

