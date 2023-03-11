Bud Grant, Hall of Fame coach of Vikings, dies at 95

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Bud Grant, the Hall of Fame head coach who led the Minnesota Vikings to four Super Bowl appearances, died Saturday at 95.

Grant compiled a record of 158-96-5 in 18 seasons with the Vikings (1967-83, 1985). The team lost in Super Bowls IV, VIII, IX and XI.

He also went 102-56-2 in 10 seasons as the head coach of the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers (1957-66), capturing four Grey Cup championships.

Grant was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994, the first person to be enshrined in both.

Grant was named the CFL Coach of the Year in 1965 and the NFL Coach of the Year in 1969.

"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant passed away this morning at age 95," the Vikings posted Saturday on Twitter. "We, like all Vikings and NFL fans, are shocked and saddened by this terrible news."

Grant initially retired following the 1983 season but returned to coach the Vikings in 1985 after the team went 3-13. No coach in Minnesota history has won more regular season or postseason (10) games than Grant, who also remains the only coach to lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl.

A first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1950 out of Minnesota, Grant appeared in 24 games over two NFL seasons. He caught 56 passes for 997 yards and seven touchdowns in 1952.

