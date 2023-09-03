Buffs' Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter vault up Heisman lists

The shockwaves generated by Colorado's win over No. 17 TCU in coach Deion Sanders' debut continued to be felt a day after the Buffaloes' massive upset in Fort Worth, Texas.

Colorado, which equaled its win total from all of 2022 on Saturday, saw its odds of winning the Pac-12 championship shorten from +10000 last week to +5000 at BetRivers.

The Buffaloes are also now -140 at DraftKings to win more than five games this season, compared to +120 to win three or fewer games the rest of the way. The market had been at 3.5 games before kickoff.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders became a household name overnight, completing 38 of 47 passes for a school-record 510 yards and throwing four touchdowns. His odds of winning the Heisman Trophy moved from +20000 to +500 at BetRivers, where he's now among the top 16 favorites.

Those are the same odds as two-way star Travis Hunter, whose +30000 Heisman odds last week were shortened even more dramatically after he caught 11 passes for 119 yards and also recorded an interception.

Both players are now being offered at +3000 by DraftKings, which reported Hunter to be the most bet-on player to win the Heisman since the Buffaloes' 45-42 shootout victory. Just behind him has been Sanders, who opened at +15000 at the book. Hunter opened at +10000.

"I really think we got a couple of guys that should be a frontrunner for the Heisman right now," Deion Sanders said. "That's how I feel and I want to promote my kids."

Meanwhile, Colorado had drawn the most new bets placed on the CFP championship winner. The Buffaloes' odds have shortened from +15000 to +10000 at DraftKings. That ties the Buffaloes with fourth other teams for the 19th-shortest championship odds at the book.

The victory was stunning as Deion Sanders took over a 1-11 team and orchestrated an offseason roster shakeup. Only 10 of last season's 84 scholarship players remain with the program.

"I am so proud of these young men," Deion Sanders said. "I'm so proud of everybody because it was a collective effort. It truly was."

—Field Level Media