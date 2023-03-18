Bulls hold Heat at bay, earn 4th win in 5 games

One night after winning a double-overtime thriller, the Chicago Bulls turned around Saturday and scored a 113-99 win over the visiting Miami Heat.

DeMar DeRozan led the way with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the floor. He also dished 10 assists and contributed on defense with three steals.

Zach LaVine complemented DeRozan's season-high 49 points on Friday with 39. His output Saturday was lower, but he was again second to DeRozan with 18 points.

LaVine shot 7 of 12 from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Chicago also got 5-of-10 3-point shooting from Patrick Beverley, who finished with 17 points, and 4-of-8 shooting from deep from Coby White, who matched LaVine's 18 points.

The Bulls (33-37) went a blistering 17 of 34 (50 percent) from beyond the arc as a team while limiting Miami to 10 of 37 (27 percent) from deep. The Heat (38-34) finished just 35 of 82 (42.7 percent) from the floor overall in a game they trailed almost wire-to-wire.

Chicago rolled up 70 first-half points and built a lead of as many as 27 points in the third quarter. Miami whittled the deficit down to as few as three points early in the fourth quarter when Tyler Herro hit a 3-pointer that capped a 21-10 run that began in the third period.

Miami came no closer, as Chicago closed the game on a 20-9 run.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and Max Strus scored 20 points off the bench. Herro finished with 15 points, but also committed six turnovers in the loss.

Six Bulls scored in double figures with Nikola Vucevic finishing with 13 points to join DeRozan, LaVine, White and Beverley. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for his 44th double-double of the season.

Patrick Williams added 10 points and blocked two shots as Chicago claimed its fourth win in the last five games.

