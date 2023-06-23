Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Bulls not expecting Lonzo Ball to play next season

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Apr 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Image: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

If and not when could be the new general guideline for Lonzo Ball suiting up for the Chicago Bulls

Watch
The Legacy of Jim Thorpe | Joe Pantoliano's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
How DC became the bleakest town for sports franchises | Keep it a Buck(et)
Yesterday
Should the Yankees send Anthony Volpe down to AAA?
Wednesday 3:01PM

Ball underwent his third knee surgery in 14 months in March and the ligament replacement procedure casts doubt over the 25-year-old point guard's future on the court.

Advertisement

Bulls team president Arturas Karnisovas said Ball would miss the entire 2023-24 season to focus on getting his knee to full strength, adding, "If he comes back, it would be great.

"I think last month he got off the crutches. He's recovering, doing his rehab, everything is going well," Karnisovas said. "Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he's not coming back next season. And he's going to continue on his recovery."

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ball last played in a game in January 2022. He averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 starts in his first season with Chicago in 2021-22.

The Bulls are targeting point guards and perimeter shooters in free agency to compensate for a second straight season without Ball, Karnisovas said. The Bulls could apply to the NBA for a "disabled player provision," recovering a portion of the salary cap space Ball would occupy without filling a jersey or active roster spot. He carries a $20.5 million cap hit in 2023-24, per Spotrac

"I hope, eventually, you're going to see him on a basketball court," Karnisovas said. "But I do not think he's going to be back next season."

Drafted with the No. 2 overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017, Ball has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds in 252 games (239 starts) with the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Bulls

Advertisement

--Field Level Media