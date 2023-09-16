BYU surges in second half to dispatch Arkansas

Kedon Slovis went 13-of-25 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns to lead BYU to a 38-31 win over Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.

Trailing 31-21 in the third quarter, BYU reeled off 17 unanswered points to take a 38-31 lead.

Advertisement

Will Ferrin hit a 43-yard field goal with 4:43 left in the third. Slovis then hit Parker Kingston for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:52 to go in the quarter before connecting with Chase Roberts for a 7-yard score with 8:00 remaining in the game to secure the victory for the Cougars (3-0).

After a sack and fumble recovery, BYU took over at the Arkansas 38-yard line with less than four minutes remaining.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Ferrin couldn't convert a 50-yard field goal later on the drive, and the Razorbacks (2-1) took over at their own 32-yard line with 1:55 left to play.

Arkansas drove down to the BYU 16 with 12 seconds remaining, but it couldn't move the ball any further before time ran out.

Advertisement

After leading 24-21 at halftime, Arkansas took a 31-21 lead with 11:41 left in the third quarter thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by AJ Green.

The Razorbacks went up 14-0 with 11:29 remaining in the first on an 88-yard punt return by Isaiah Sategna, who fielded the ball near the sideline, cut through the middle of the field and outraced a BYU defender down the opposite sideline to the end zone.

Advertisement

BYU settled down and responded by scoring 21 unanswered points, first cutting the Arkansas lead to 14-7 with 8:28 remaining in the first quarter on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kingston to Deion Smith.

The Cougars then tied the game at 14-14 with 2:24 to go in the first when LJ martin rushed for a 45-yard TD.

Advertisement

Martin scored again, this time with from 1 yard out with 12:54 remaining in the second quarter, to put BYU ahead 21-14. A 19-yard TD pass from KJ Jefferson to Luke Hasz tied things at 21.

Jefferson completed 24 of 35 passes 247 yards with the touchdown and an interception.

Advertisement

—Field Level Media