MLB

Cactus League roundup: Padres hang 18 runs on Diamondbacks

By
Field Level Media
Feb 26, 2023; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates a double against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning at Peoria Sports Complex.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The host San Diego Padres exploded for nine runs in the second inning en route to an 18-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Peoria, Ariz.

Juan Soto went 3-for-4 and drove in five runs to headline San Diego's 20-hit effort, while Pavin Smith went 2-for-3 with a homer and a pair of RBIs for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers 13, Guardians 4

Corey Seager had a homer and three RBIs, and Texas struck for five runs (four earned) off Zach Plesac in a victory over host Cleveland in Goodyear, Ariz.

Royals 8, Mariners 7

Kansas City used a three-run sixth inning to take a lead it wouldn't relinquish, edging visiting Seattle in Surprise, Ariz.

Dodgers 9, Cubs 4

Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to lift host Los Angeles over Chicago in Glendale, Ariz.

Giants 7, Reds 6

Will Wilson hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as San Francisco rallied from a four-run, eighth-inning deficit to slide past visiting Cincinnati in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Angels 7, White Sox 0

Eight pitchers combined to throw a five-hitter as host Los Angeles blanked Chicago in Tempe, Ariz.

Athletics 11, Brewers 4

Ryan Noda and Shea Langeliers each went deep as visiting Oakland blew by Milwaukee in Phoenix.

Rockies 12, Brewers 6

Host Colorado brought up five runs in the seventh inning and tacked on four more in the eighth to tackle Milwaukee in Scottsdale, Ariz.

--Field Level Media

