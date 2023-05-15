Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to ever homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park as the Seattle Mariners cruised to a 10-1 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Monday night

Raleigh, who went 3-for-5, hit two-run shots in the fifth and sixth innings, logging his second multi-homer game of the season.

Eugenio Suarez also blasted a two-run homer as part of Seattle's 15-hit attack.

George Kirby (5-2) worked 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts for his third straight win.

Rafael Devers and Pablo Reyes each had two hits for Boston, which has lost four in a row. Devers had the lone RBI.

Boston starter Tanner Houck (3-3) pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings before Julio Rodriguez ripped a two-out double down the left field line in the fourth. Houck went on to work five-plus innings, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The visitors drew first blood in the top of the fifth. After Suarez lined a leadoff single into left, Raleigh got all of a 2-2 sinker and crushed a two-run homer to deep right.

Ty France led off the Mariners sixth with a double down the right field line, and an errant throw by Alex Verdugo gave France an extra base. With Brennan Bernardino in for Houck, Jarred Kelenic's fielder's choice extended Seattle's lead to 3-0

Raleigh made it 5-0 later in the inning with another two-run shot, this one to left center.

Boston also scored in the sixth as Jarren Duran hit a leadoff double to left and traded places with Devers two outs later.

Kirby was relieved with two on and two out in the seventh. After reliever Gabe Speier hit Rob Refsnyder, Verdugo hit a soft lineout to leave the bases loaded.

The Mariners sent all nine men to the plate in a four-run eighth. Suarez's two-run shot into straightaway center was the first blow before AJ Pollock's pinch-hit RBI single and a France RBI double to left with two outs added additional runs

In the ninth, Pollock added a bases-loaded, run-scoring single.

Boston reliever John Schreiber left the seventh with right lat tightness. Following the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Schreiber will likely end up on the injured list

--Field Level Media