California teams move up Sunday games due to Hurricane Hilary

Jun 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of Dodger Stadium during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In an effort to avoid the worst of Hurricane Hilary, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres will play split doubleheaders on Saturday instead of holding regularly-scheduled series finales on Sunday afternoon.

All three Southern California teams are playing at home this weekend, so Major League Baseball on Friday tweaked their schedules before the storm's expected arrival in the area Sunday night into Monday.

The Dodgers will play a doubleheader with the Miami Marlins on Saturday at 12 and 6:10 p.m. Pacific time. The Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will play a doubleheader that day at 1:07 and 6:07 Pacific time. And the Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play two on Saturday, with start times of 12:10 and 5:40 p.m. Pacific time.

California has not had a tropical storm or hurricane since 1939. Hilary is projected to make landfall in Baja California, Mexico, as a hurricane and weaken to a tropical storm by time it reaches the United States.

—Field Level Media