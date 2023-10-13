PGA

Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin tied for Shriners lead; Lexi Thompson misses cut

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jul 7, 2023; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Cameron Champ hits a provisional drive on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.
Jul 7, 2023; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Cameron Champ hits a provisional drive on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament.
Image: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ and Lanto Griffin are tied atop the leaderboard after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open on Friday in Las Vegas, while LPGA star Lexi Thompson shot a 69 but missed the cut.

Watch
How running an NFL team is like running a restaurant | Chef Emeril Lagasse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is Texas or Florida State a bigger national title contender? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023
Are Tua and Tyreek the best duo in the NFL? | Agree to Disagree
September 13, 2023

Champ shot a 67 and Griffin turned in a 66 to move to 12-under 130 halfway through the event at TPC Summerlin. They were one stroke ahead of Sweden's Henrik Norlander, who fired a second-round 64.

Advertisement

Champ followed an opening 63 with a colorful card Friday. He began on the back nine and had five birdies and a bogey through his first seven holes before adding two of each on the front nine.

Advertisement

Griffin, meanwhile, carded five straight birdie 3s from the 18th hole through the fourth. Griffin's only win on tour came in 2019, while Champ has three career victories but none since July 2021.

Advertisement

Canada's Nick Taylor (67 Friday) and J.T. Poston (69) are tied for fourth at 10 under.

Thompson, the seventh woman in history to play a PGA Tour event and the first since 2018, had five birdies Friday but bogeyed two of her final five holes to finish 36 holes at even par. The projected cut line late Friday evening was 3 under par.

Advertisement

Thompson joined Michelle Wie West as the only women to shoot a sub-70 round in a PGA Tour event.

—Field Level Media