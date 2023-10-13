Cameron Champ, Lanto Griffin tied for Shriners lead; Lexi Thompson misses cut

Cameron Champ and Lanto Griffin are tied atop the leaderboard after the second round of the Shriners Children's Open on Friday in Las Vegas, while LPGA star Lexi Thompson shot a 69 but missed the cut.

Champ shot a 67 and Griffin turned in a 66 to move to 12-under 130 halfway through the event at TPC Summerlin. They were one stroke ahead of Sweden's Henrik Norlander, who fired a second-round 64.

Champ followed an opening 63 with a colorful card Friday. He began on the back nine and had five birdies and a bogey through his first seven holes before adding two of each on the front nine.

Griffin, meanwhile, carded five straight birdie 3s from the 18th hole through the fourth. Griffin's only win on tour came in 2019, while Champ has three career victories but none since July 2021.

Canada's Nick Taylor (67 Friday) and J.T. Poston (69) are tied for fourth at 10 under.

Thompson, the seventh woman in history to play a PGA Tour event and the first since 2018, had five birdies Friday but bogeyed two of her final five holes to finish 36 holes at even par. The projected cut line late Friday evening was 3 under par.

Thompson joined Michelle Wie West as the only women to shoot a sub-70 round in a PGA Tour event.

